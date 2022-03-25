Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,515 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 4.2% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 43.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.51.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $174.07 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

