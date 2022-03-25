AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Short Interest Up 2,030.4% in March

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a growth of 2,030.4% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
ELUXY traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.99. The stock had a trading volume of 37,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,006. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. AB Electrolux has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $60.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.49 and a 200-day moving average of $43.40.
AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that AB Electrolux will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About AB Electrolux (publ) (Get Rating)
Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.
