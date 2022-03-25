AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Short Interest Up 2,030.4% in March

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a growth of 2,030.4% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ELUXY traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.99. The stock had a trading volume of 37,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,006. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. AB Electrolux has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $60.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.49 and a 200-day moving average of $43.40.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that AB Electrolux will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELUXY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 214 to SEK 220 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.50.

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

