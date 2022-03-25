AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Short Interest Update

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 94.3% from the February 28th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 668,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VLVLY traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.34. The stock had a trading volume of 80,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,679. AB Volvo has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.13.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that AB Volvo will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VLVLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AB Volvo (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised AB Volvo (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AB Volvo (publ) from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

About AB Volvo (publ)

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

