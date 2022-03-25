ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.33.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ABB shares. Oddo Bhf upgraded ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. HSBC downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABB. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 9.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABB stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $34.78. 2,581,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,418,664. ABB has a 12-month low of $30.07 and a 12-month high of $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $71.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.14.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). ABB had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ABB will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a $0.537 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

