AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Position Lifted by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 1.6% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen increased their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $1.05 on Friday, reaching $161.33. The company had a trading volume of 329,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,998,665. The firm has a market cap of $285.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.66. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.05 and a 1 year high of $161.18.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,129 shares of company stock worth $11,746,846 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

