Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) and U.S. Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:USRM) Head-To-Head Contrast

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) and U.S. Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:USRM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Absci and U.S. Stem Cell’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Absci $4.78 million 149.15 -$14.35 million N/A N/A U.S. Stem Cell $280,000.00 18.70 -$2.89 million N/A N/A

U.S. Stem Cell has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Absci.

Profitability

This table compares Absci and U.S. Stem Cell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Absci -1,332.67% -258.68% -19.27% U.S. Stem Cell -1,112.03% N/A -1,283.06%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.3% of Absci shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of U.S. Stem Cell shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Absci and U.S. Stem Cell, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Absci 1 3 3 0 2.29 U.S. Stem Cell 0 0 0 0 N/A

Absci presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 211.69%. Given Absci’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Absci is more favorable than U.S. Stem Cell.

Summary

Absci beats U.S. Stem Cell on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Absci (Get Rating)

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process. Absci Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, Wash.

About U.S. Stem Cell (Get Rating)

U.S. Stem Cell, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of chronic and acute heart damage, and vascular and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include MyoCell, a clinical therapy designed to populate regions of scar tissue within a patient's heart with autologous muscle cells or cells from a patient's body for enhancing cardiac function in chronic heart failure patients; and AdipoCell, a patient-derived cell therapy for the treatment of acute myocardial infarction, chronic heart ischemia, and lower limb ischemia. The company's product development pipeline includes MyoCell SDF-1, an autologous muscle-derived cellular therapy for improving cardiac function in chronic heart failure patients. It is also developing MyoCath, a deflecting tip needle injection catheter that is used to inject cells into cardiac tissue in therapeutic procedures to treat chronic heart ischemia and congestive heart failure. In addition, the company provides physician and patient based regenerative medicine/cell therapy training, cell collection, and cell storage services; and cell collection and treatment kits for humans and animals, as well operates a cell therapy clinic. The company was formerly known as Bioheart, Inc. and changed its name to U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. in October 2015. U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Sunrise, Florida.

