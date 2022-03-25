Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Shares Gap Up to $7.53

Shares of Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.53, but opened at $8.29. Absci shares last traded at $8.29, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABSI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Absci from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Cowen initiated coverage on Absci in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Absci from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Absci in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Get Absci alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.04. The company has a current ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Absci ( NASDAQ:ABSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). Absci had a negative return on equity of 258.68% and a negative net margin of 1,332.67%. Equities research analysts predict that Absci Corp will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Sarah Korman bought 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $33,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Mcclain bought 7,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $49,512.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 13,405 shares of company stock valued at $98,343.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABSI. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Absci by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 123,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Absci during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Absci during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Absci during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Absci during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 38.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Absci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.