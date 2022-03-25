Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) Shares Up 0.4%

Accrol Group Holdings plc (LON:ACRL – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 24.90 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 24.30 ($0.32). 466,206 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,145,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.20 ($0.32).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.57. The company has a market cap of £77.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 22.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 33.81.

Get Accrol Group alerts:

In related news, insider Dan Wright acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of £50,000 ($65,824.12).

Accrol Group Holdings plc engages in the soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company manufactures and sells private label toilet rolls, kitchen towels, and facial tissues. It serves discounters and grocery retailers. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Blackburn, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accrol Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accrol Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.