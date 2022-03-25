Aclara Resources (TSE:ARA) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Aclara Resources (TSE:ARA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$1.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s previous close.
ARA stock traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.86. The company had a trading volume of 347,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,272. Aclara Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.77 and a 12 month high of C$1.79.
Aclara Resources Company Profile
