Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,365 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,141,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,567,000 after acquiring an additional 267,407 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,698,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,814,000 after acquiring an additional 605,277 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,165,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,708 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,703,000 after acquiring an additional 687,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 37.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,393,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,651 shares during the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.60. 5,384,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,950,396. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $99.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.21. The stock has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.23). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $164,806.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,709 shares of company stock worth $1,330,948 in the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.82.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

