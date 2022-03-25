Actual Experience (LON:ACT) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.84

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 14.84 ($0.20) and traded as low as GBX 13.25 ($0.17). Actual Experience shares last traded at GBX 13.50 ($0.18), with a volume of 258,203 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £7.74 million and a PE ratio of -1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a current ratio of 8.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 14.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 45.82.

Get Actual Experience alerts:

In other Actual Experience news, insider Steve Bennetts acquired 6,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £877.80 ($1,155.61).

Actual Experience plc, an analytics-as-a-service company, provides human experience management and associated consultancy services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers Analytics Cloud that receives data from digital users, applies algorithms to the data, and produces an objective score of digital experience quality and supply chain diagnostics; business impact assessment that helps its customer to understand the impact on top-level business metrics; and continuous improvement service to optimize the digital business over time.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Actual Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actual Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.