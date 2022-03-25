Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.51

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.51 and traded as low as $0.40. Acura Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 1,068 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.51. The stock has a market cap of $25.83 million, a P/E ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 0.72.
Acura Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ACUR)
