adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on adidas in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on adidas from €344.00 ($378.02) to €353.00 ($387.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised adidas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.75.

Get adidas alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $116.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.20. The company has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.91. adidas has a 12 month low of $93.86 and a 12 month high of $199.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in adidas by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 22,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in adidas during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,237,000. WCM Investment Management CA acquired a new position in adidas during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,851,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in adidas by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Hartwell J M Limited Partnership acquired a new position in adidas during the 1st quarter worth about $409,000. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About adidas (Get Rating)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.