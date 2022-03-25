Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Admiral Group (LON:ADM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ADM. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,462 ($45.58) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,061 ($40.30) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,950 ($38.84) to GBX 2,630 ($34.62) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,727.88 ($35.91).

Shares of LON:ADM traded down GBX 61 ($0.80) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,522 ($33.20). The stock had a trading volume of 246,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,245. Admiral Group has a 12 month low of GBX 2,346 ($30.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,706 ($48.79). The company has a market capitalization of £7.55 billion and a PE ratio of 7.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,890.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,056.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11.

In other news, insider Geraint Jones purchased 3,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,574 ($33.89) per share, for a total transaction of £100,231.56 ($131,953.08). Also, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis purchased 6,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,453 ($32.29) per share, for a total transaction of £158,046.79 ($208,065.81).

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

