Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.81

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.81 and last traded at $6.79, with a volume of 67358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAVVF shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$8.25 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.47.

Advantage Energy ( OTCMKTS:AAVVF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $126.34 million for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 97.51% and a return on equity of 9.19%.

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

