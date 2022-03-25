Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) PT Raised to C$12.00 at Raymond James

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$9.50 to C$12.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AAV. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Advantage Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advantage Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.91.

Shares of TSE:AAV traded up C$0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$8.40. 563,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.90. The company has a market cap of C$1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 4.04. Advantage Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.28 and a 12 month high of C$8.55.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

