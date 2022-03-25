Advantage Lithium Corp. (AAL.V) (CVE:AAL) Shares Down 3.6%

Advantage Lithium Corp. (AAL.V) (CVE:AAL – Get Rating) traded down 3.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.27. 19,615 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 125,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.
The company has a market capitalization of C$43.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.27.
Advantage Lithium Corp. (AAL.V) Company Profile (CVE:AAL)
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Lithium Corp. (AAL.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Lithium Corp. (AAL.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.