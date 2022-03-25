AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.57.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVAV shares. StockNews.com cut shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $72.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

AVAV opened at $99.47 on Friday. AeroVironment has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $126.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.24. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3,314.56 and a beta of 0.28.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $90,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVAV. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 272.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

