AFC Gamma (AFCG) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Review

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) is one of 74 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare AFC Gamma to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AFC Gamma and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AFC Gamma $38.14 million $21.00 million 14.08 AFC Gamma Competitors $1.44 billion $77.63 million 25.78

AFC Gamma’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than AFC Gamma. AFC Gamma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares AFC Gamma and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AFC Gamma 55.06% 9.56% 7.78% AFC Gamma Competitors -61.76% 5.99% 1.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AFC Gamma and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AFC Gamma 0 2 4 0 2.67 AFC Gamma Competitors 333 1042 1230 41 2.37

AFC Gamma presently has a consensus target price of $26.80, suggesting a potential upside of 33.13%. As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 29.26%. Given AFC Gamma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AFC Gamma is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.8% of AFC Gamma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by institutional investors. 31.1% of AFC Gamma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

AFC Gamma pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.9%. AFC Gamma pays out 139.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Real estate” companies pay a dividend yield of 5.3% and pay out 374.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. AFC Gamma is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

AFC Gamma beats its competitors on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

AFC Gamma Company Profile (Get Rating)

AFC Gamma, Inc. originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties. AFC Gamma, Inc. has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

