Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Acquired by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 75.2% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 139.7% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Aflac in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Aflac in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.38.

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,469,967.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $550,458.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,006 shares of company stock worth $3,244,765 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AFL stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.53. 1,921,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,423,088. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $49.60 and a 52 week high of $66.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.41.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

