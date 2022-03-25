Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Takes $6.69 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,896 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,691,000. Microsoft comprises about 4.2% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $304.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $231.10 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $296.58 and a 200 day moving average of $310.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

