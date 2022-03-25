AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at Barclays

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Barclays from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.96.

Shares of AGFMF remained flat at $$5.44 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.07. AGF Management has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $6.95.

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia.

