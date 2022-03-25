Agora (NASDAQ:API) Trading Down 6.4%

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) was down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.58 and last traded at $10.64. Approximately 1,640 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,500,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.37.

A number of analysts have issued reports on API shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Agora from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Agora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Agora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.83.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 0.14.

Agora ( NASDAQ:API Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Agora had a negative net margin of 43.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Agora, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Agora in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Agora by 397.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Agora by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Agora by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Agora by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

About Agora (NASDAQ:API)

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

