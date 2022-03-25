AgriFORCE Growing Systems, Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) Short Interest Up 2,199.1% in March

AgriFORCE Growing Systems, Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 2,199.1% from the February 28th total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 8.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRI. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AgriFORCE Growing Systems during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AgriFORCE Growing Systems during the third quarter valued at $38,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in AgriFORCE Growing Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AgriFORCE Growing Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AgriFORCE Growing Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.
AGRI stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.58. 357,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,810,668. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.15. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $8.45.
AgriFORCE Growing Systems, Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and acquisition of crop production know-how and intellectual property augmented by advanced AgTech facilities and solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Canivate Growing Systems Ltd.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AgriFORCE Growing Systems (AGRI)
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for AgriFORCE Growing Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgriFORCE Growing Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.