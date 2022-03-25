AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Trading 0.9% Higher

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.16 and last traded at $1.11. 141,852 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 225,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $51.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of -0.76.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIM. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech during the fourth quarter worth $649,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 166.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 370,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 231,483 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech during the second quarter worth $345,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech during the third quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AIM ImmunoTech in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 15.56% of the company’s stock.

AIM ImmunoTech, Inc is a immuno-pharma company, which focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, various viruses and immune-deficiency disorders. Its products include Alferon N Injection and Ampligen. The Alferon N Injection is a purified, natural source, glycosylated, multispecies alpha interferon product, composed of eight forms of high-purified alpha interferon.

