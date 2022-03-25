Air Canada (TSE:AC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$30.23.

Several equities analysts have commented on AC shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cormark increased their price target on Air Canada to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

In other news, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 4,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.49, for a total value of C$105,494.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,076 shares in the company, valued at C$238,023.24. Also, Director Michael Stewart Rousseau sold 18,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.61, for a total value of C$445,473.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,303 shares in the company, valued at C$2,438,983.83. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,265 shares of company stock valued at $562,602.

TSE:AC opened at C$23.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$23.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.98. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$19.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.42 billion and a PE ratio of -2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

