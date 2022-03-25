Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Holdings Lifted by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,918,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,032 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Airbnb by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,211,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,734,000 after purchasing an additional 391,740 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,599,368,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Airbnb by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,283,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,278,000 after purchasing an additional 557,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Airbnb by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,655,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total transaction of $131,690.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $618,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 446,747 shares of company stock worth $71,216,102 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $170.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.82 billion, a PE ratio of -224.78 and a beta of -0.38. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.71 and a 12-month high of $212.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.79.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($10.88) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

ABNB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.60.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

