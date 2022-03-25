Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

DETNF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Aker BP ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

OTCMKTS:DETNF remained flat at $$34.90 on Friday. Aker BP ASA has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $41.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.79.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development and production of petroleum in Norway. The firm conducts its activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. It has balanced portfolio and is the operator of the Valhall, Ula, Ivar Aasen, Alvheim and Skarv field hubs. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

