Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,515,000 after buying an additional 106,099 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 16.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after buying an additional 134,396 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 3.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 82.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,304,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alamos Gold by 111.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,531 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AGI traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $8.33. The company had a trading volume of 54,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,652,469. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.58. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $9.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -58.82%.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

