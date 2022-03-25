Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $55.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $43.46 and a 1 year high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.55) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $117,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $41,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth $64,763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,139,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $792,459,000 after buying an additional 236,923 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,380,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $852,494,000 after buying an additional 130,958 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,165,911,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,247,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $480,866,000 after acquiring an additional 973,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

