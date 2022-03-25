Albert D Mason Inc. Cuts Stake in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT)

Albert D Mason Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,390 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. owned 0.38% of BRT Apartments worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 220,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 22,244 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 20.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 33,550 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 3.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 6.1% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 97,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 5,636 shares during the period. 29.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BRT. B. Riley raised BRT Apartments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com cut BRT Apartments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BRT Apartments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

In other BRT Apartments news, EVP Mitchell Gould sold 5,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $125,115.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO George Zweier sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $169,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,588 shares of company stock worth $375,970. 37.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BRT traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $23.80. 18 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.95. The company has a market cap of $441.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.29. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $25.19.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 90.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.86%.

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

