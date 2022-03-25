Albert D Mason Inc. Has $1.13 Million Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 74.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,353 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 77.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. 56.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

NYSE:PAGS traded down $1.37 on Friday, reaching $20.28. 87,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,597,627. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.54. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $61.65.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PAGS shares. HSBC cut PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Evercore ISI started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.42.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.