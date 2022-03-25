Albert D Mason Inc. Has $1.13 Million Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 74.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,353 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 77.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. 56.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:PAGS traded down $1.37 on Friday, reaching $20.28. 87,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,597,627. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.54. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $61.65.
PagSeguro Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PagSeguro Digital (PAGS)
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.