Albert D Mason Inc. Increases Stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the period. ONE Gas makes up approximately 1.0% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,088,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,103,000 after acquiring an additional 61,452 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ONE Gas by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,262,000 after purchasing an additional 22,482 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 5.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,138,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,124,000 after buying an additional 59,284 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 21.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 867,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,834,000 after buying an additional 155,750 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 5.5% in the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 827,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,447,000 after acquiring an additional 43,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

OGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on ONE Gas from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ONE Gas from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shares of NYSE:OGS traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,291. ONE Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.52 and a fifty-two week high of $89.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.51.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.12. The business had revenue of $593.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.74 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.42%.

In other ONE Gas news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $64,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

