Albert D Mason Inc. Purchases 1,844 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,170 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 89.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,519,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235,096 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 34.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,528,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645,402 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,291,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,246 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 36.4% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,153,024 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $946,446,000 after buying an additional 2,975,111 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter worth about $72,521,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $493,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,273,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,488 shares of company stock worth $16,066,075. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.95.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,713,841. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $72.29 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $141.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

