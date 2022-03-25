Albert D Mason Inc. Purchases 2,494 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 37.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,307,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,466,000 after purchasing an additional 897,298 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,214,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,696,000 after acquiring an additional 745,157 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Novartis by 3,631.4% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 723,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,201,000 after purchasing an additional 704,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,068,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,168,000 after acquiring an additional 401,585 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,305,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,745,000 after purchasing an additional 342,603 shares in the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.71. 39,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,730,285. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $193.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.09 and a fifty-two week high of $95.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.68.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 46.27%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $1.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s payout ratio is 20.28%.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

