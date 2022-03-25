Albert D Mason Inc. Purchases Shares of 20,645 TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Albert D Mason Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTE. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 11.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:TTE traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.30. 96,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,169,474. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.16. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $60.03.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.544 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.89%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners lifted their target price on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. HSBC downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, AlphaValue raised TotalEnergies to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.14.
TotalEnergies Company Profile (Get Rating)
TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.
