Albert D Mason Inc. Reduces Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Albert D Mason Inc. reduced its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International accounts for 1.7% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

MTD traded down $4.49 on Friday, reaching $1,375.01. 774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,278. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,421.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,488.04. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,095.74 and a 52-week high of $1,714.75. The company has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 438.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,445.00, for a total value of $2,667,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total transaction of $988,457.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,540 shares of company stock worth $24,552,512 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTD. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile (Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.