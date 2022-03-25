Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Shares Gap Down to $35.70

Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.70, but opened at $33.39. Albertsons Companies shares last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 14,361 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.28.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.29. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.06.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 92.76% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,011,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,697,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,793,000 after acquiring an additional 274,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

About Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

