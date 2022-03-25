Albion Technology & General VCT (LON:AATG) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (LON:AATG – Get Rating) shares rose 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 78 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 78 ($1.03). Approximately 2,773 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 13,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77 ($1.01).

The firm has a market cap of £112.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 76.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 75.43.

Get Albion Technology & General VCT alerts:

Albion Technology & General VCT Company Profile (LON:AATG)

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in technology and nontechnology-related companies based in the United Kingdom. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, insurance, banking, agriculture. The fund seeks to invest half of the assets in quoted global technology stocks and the remaining assets in unquoted UK non-tech companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Albion Technology & General VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albion Technology & General VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.