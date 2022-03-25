Alcoa (NYSE:AA) PT Raised to $115.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

NYSE:AA opened at $95.06 on Friday. Alcoa has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $95.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.72.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.46. Alcoa had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Alcoa’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Alcoa will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $14,436,471.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Molly S. Beerman sold 12,500 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total transaction of $806,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 326,109 shares of company stock worth $20,224,090.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth $0. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

