Alcoa (NYSE:AA) PT Raised to $115.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.98% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.
NYSE:AA opened at $95.06 on Friday. Alcoa has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $95.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.72.
In other news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $14,436,471.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Molly S. Beerman sold 12,500 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total transaction of $806,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 326,109 shares of company stock worth $20,224,090.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth $0. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000.
Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.
