Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.86.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Alector from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alector from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Alector by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Alector by 14.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Alector by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Alector by 50.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Alector during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALEC traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.51. 10,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,233. Alector has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $43.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.01.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.34 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 13.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alector will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alector (Get Rating)

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

