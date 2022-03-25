Algorand (ALGO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $383.13 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One Algorand coin can now be bought for $0.90 or 0.00002039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $5.99 billion and $383.13 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Algorand has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.45 or 0.00188332 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001022 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00027608 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.85 or 0.00408135 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00052005 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00008365 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000470 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,063,095,223 coins and its circulating supply is 6,627,736,686 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

