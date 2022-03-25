Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $198.12.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $115.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.28. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $245.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

