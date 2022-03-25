Alien Metals (LON:UFO) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Alien Metals Ltd (LON:UFO – Get Rating) rose 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.88 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.88 ($0.01). Approximately 9,948,165 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 38,665,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.85 ($0.01).
The firm has a market cap of £36.38 million and a PE ratio of -12.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.78.
About Alien Metals (LON:UFO)
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
Receive News & Ratings for Alien Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alien Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.