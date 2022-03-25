Alien Metals (LON:UFO) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Alien Metals Ltd (LON:UFO – Get Rating) rose 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.88 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.88 ($0.01). Approximately 9,948,165 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 38,665,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.85 ($0.01).

The firm has a market cap of £36.38 million and a PE ratio of -12.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.78.

About Alien Metals (LON:UFO)

Alien Metals Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and development of mineral resource assets. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, iron ore, and precious metal deposits. It holds interest in the Donovan 2 project, the Los Campos project, and the San Celso project located in Mexico; and the Elizabeth Hill project, the Munni Munni North project, and the Brockman and Hancock iron project located in Western Australia.

