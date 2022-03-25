ALL BEST ICO Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,654.00 (ALLBI)

ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last week, ALL BEST ICO has traded up 40.3% against the dollar. ALL BEST ICO has a market cap of $32,927.12 and approximately $1,654.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ALL BEST ICO coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ALL BEST ICO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003563 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00035268 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.65 or 0.00112376 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ALL BEST ICO Profile

ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) is a coin. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 666,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 626,241,278 coins. ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ALL BEST ICO is allbestico.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

ALL BEST ICO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALL BEST ICO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ALL BEST ICO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ALL BEST ICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALL BEST ICO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.