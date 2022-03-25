Alliance Fan Token Reaches Market Cap of $457,478.84 (ALL)

Alliance Fan Token (ALL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Alliance Fan Token has a market cap of $457,478.84 and $2,420.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Alliance Fan Token has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar. One Alliance Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00001031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00046031 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainbing (CBG) traded up 584.4% against the dollar and now trades at $396.89 or 0.00895345 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,100.31 or 0.06993919 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,236.11 or 0.99791370 BTC.

Alliance Fan Token Coin Profile

Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins.

Alliance Fan Token Coin Trading

