Alliance Trust (LON:ATST) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $966.52

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 966.52 ($12.72) and traded as high as GBX 980.48 ($12.91). Alliance Trust shares last traded at GBX 971 ($12.78), with a volume of 718,508 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 966.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,007.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99. The stock has a market cap of £2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06.

Get Alliance Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.83 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. Alliance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 0.07%.

In other Alliance Trust news, insider Dean Buckley bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 899 ($11.84) per share, for a total transaction of £62,930 ($82,846.23). Also, insider Christopher Samuel bought 84 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,045 ($13.76) per share, for a total transaction of £877.80 ($1,155.61). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 11,247 shares of company stock worth $10,594,870.

Alliance Trust Company Profile (LON:ATST)

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.