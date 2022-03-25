Almirall (OTCMKTS:LBTSF) Shares Up 16%

Almirall, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LBTSF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 16% on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.85 and last traded at $13.85. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.94.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Almirall from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day moving average is $13.34.

Almirall, SA, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of skin-health related medicines worldwide. The company offers its products for dermatological diseases comprising actinic keratosis, atopic dermatitis, cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, androgenic alopecia, psoriasis, onychomycosis, oncodermatology, acne, and orphan indications; and for the central nervous system, cardiovascular, and gastrointestinal diseases.

