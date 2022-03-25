Alpha Finance Lab Price Up 4.6% Over Last Week (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000694 BTC on popular exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $136.89 million and $42.61 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00039892 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001845 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00009219 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

ALPHA is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 446,330,126 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

