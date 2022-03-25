Altius Minerals (ALS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Altius Minerals (TSE: ALS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/14/2022 – Altius Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/14/2022 – Altius Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$21.00 to C$27.00.

3/11/2022 – Altius Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Altius Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$25.00.

3/7/2022 – Altius Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$27.00 to C$30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Altius Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$19.00.

TSE:ALS traded down C$1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$23.94. 118,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,795. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.93. Altius Minerals Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$13.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$985.83 million and a PE ratio of 25.47.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

